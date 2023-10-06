Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Istanbul
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Bueyuekcekmece
16
Beylikduezue
10
Silivri
4
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
3
Zekeriyakoey Mahallesi
3
19 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 896 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,56M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,22M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
Capacious Detached Villa in İstanbul Close to the Beach. Spacious villa for sale is located …
€9,16M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Villas in Unique Location in Istanbul Beylikduzu. The villas with sea views are loc…
€1,07M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View House with 4 Floors and Lift in Istanbul Kartal. The 4-story house is located in th…
€4,58M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€864,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€844,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Houses with Private Pools and Elevators in Buyukcekmece. Sea-view detached houses ar…
€1,80M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa 
€640,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€1,71M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Istanbul, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,05M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
€711,143
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
€711,143
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 353 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury villa 5 + 2 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, MarmaraThe project consists of 64 …
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 533 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 4 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
€2,24M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 572 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 5 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
€2,80M

