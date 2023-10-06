Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Istanbul
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Bueyuekcekmece
16
Beylikduezue
10
Silivri
4
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
3
Zekeriyakoey Mahallesi
3
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi Riva …
Price on request

