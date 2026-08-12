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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Fatih
93
Beylikduzu
35
Buyukcekmece
28
Basaksehir
16
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi Riva …
Price on request
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Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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