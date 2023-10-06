UAE
48 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
3
2
92 m²
22
New investment residence in Kartala We are glad to present you a new investment residence wi…
€228,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We are glad to present a new investment complex with its o…
€254,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
4
2
190 m²
6
New complex in Beylikduzu We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastru…
€400,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5
3
240 m²
3
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own compl…
€1,02M
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
2
1
67 m²
19
€250,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4
2
209 m²
3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beykoz, Turkey
2
1
98 m²
31
€643,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
1
129 m²
5
€536,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
5
3
305 m²
12
€2,73M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
1
100 m²
5
€175,900
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
4
2
152 m²
40
€501,500
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
3
2
134 m²
12
€350,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
1
73 m²
1
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a site with…
€535,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5
1
134 m²
12
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
€290,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
181 m²
23/23
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
€822,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
226 m²
23/23
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
€1,11M
Recommend
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
250 m²
3/3
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
€1,07M
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
255 m²
3/3
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
€1,19M
Recommend
Duplex 6 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
6
255 m²
3/3
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
€1,05M
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
157 m²
4/4
Awesome and cozy duplex 2 + 1 in the heart of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, ShishliThis project, l…
€558,500
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
173 m²
6/6
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 with sea viewArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Yakajik EniThe new project is be…
€538,200
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
5
279 m²
1/1
Magnificent duplex 4 + 1 in Istanbul in an environmentally friendly complexDistrict: Istanbu…
€1,56M
Recommend
Duplex 6 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
6
328 m²
1/1
€1,61M
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
170 m²
3/3
Chic duplex 3 + 1 with sea viewDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistance to the sea: …
€596,700
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
210 m²
3/3
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 by the sea in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Beilikyuzyu, YakupluDistanc…
€768,200
Recommend
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
363 m²
27/27
Penthouse 6 + 1 in the new unique complex of Istanbul with an ideal locationArea: Istanbul, …
€745,900
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
4
267 m²
3/3
Luxurious, spacious duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerThe complex is located on …
€2,58M
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with security, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
225 m²
1/1
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, HumraniThis complex is designed for buyers who …
€949,600
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with security, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
249 m²
1/1
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, HumraniThis complex is designed for buyers…
€1,06M
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
141 m²
3/3
Stylish two-level apartment in the paradise complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!…
€279,500
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
