Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eastern Anatolia Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Iğdır
133
Iğdır
133
Erzurum
3
Tortum
3
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
123 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: apartment -reptile recruiting -in -dimenskihiru…
$139,095
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: luxurious scenes -planning and investment -inv…
$203,635
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/9
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:A luxurious complex with 5* infrastructure in the mountai…
$129,080
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/7
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments in a new complex in the developed area of ​​Ob…
$150,223
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent For investment What you get: Apartments and duplexes in a modern complex with a p…
$144,659
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments and pennants in a complex under construction i…
$172,478
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get:Spacious apartments in a new residential complex in the Oba area.About construc…
$172,478
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium residential complex with luxury ap…
$387,241
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recover: Apartments -Ipenthasus -Vyum -Rosarre…
$158,012
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: Apartments of various layouts in a new investment project in the European dist…
$250,371
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/11
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment -reptil -comprehensive -comprehensiv…
$150,223
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you recall: New Comprehensive Delivee. Office: began buildings of 2022, asdaccomplex…
$143,546
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments of various layouts in a complex…
$150,223
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment complex of the complex of thecups. O…
$183,605
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Продается квартира 1+1, площадью 55 м2 на 2 этаже за 155 000 евро. У застройщика есть ана…
$182,827
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment complexion -hut -shoeraholmaraholmar…
$183,605
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:A luxury investment project in the developed Oba area.Abo…
$121,291
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/10
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:New complex with infrastructure in the Oba area, Alanya.A…
$147,997
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: A 2+1 penthouse with a view of the sea and the fortress in a quiet part of the…
$134,191
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:A large-scale premium class project in the developed area…
$177,485
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: an apartments of the development of the assembl…
$139,095
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments in a cozy complex in Alanya with a view of the…
$144,659
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: planning apartments 2+1 in combination with infrastructure like 5* hotel. O…
$221,439
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment -replicated -comprehensive -comprehe…
$172,478
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
For the Crown of Distillery -Audiwestations, you will recall: residential complex and frauds…
$199,184
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment complexesedianeone, Alania. The cons…
$215,876
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments in a modern complex in Alanya with a view of t…
$153,005
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: the new comprehensive agricultural development…
$154,674
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/6
For rent For investment What you get: A cozy complex in the mountainous part of the Oba di…
$166,914
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:A large-scale luxury project in the developed area of ​​O…
$235,349
Leave a request

Property types in Eastern Anatolia Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go