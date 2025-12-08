Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
$4,66M
4 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/5
$6,46M
3 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 6/7
$5,24M
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
4 room apartment in İpekyolu, Turkey
4 room apartment
İpekyolu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/8
$6,41M
4 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/7
$7,57M
4 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Floor 4/7
$8,74M
5 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
5 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 7/6
$9,90M
