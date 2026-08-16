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Apartments for sale in Erzurum, Turkey

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5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gulveren, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gulveren, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 66 m2,…
$174,497
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3 bedroom apartment in Gulveren, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gulveren, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 160 m2…
$616,557
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2 bedroom apartment in Gulveren, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gulveren, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 99 m2,…
$331,214
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Apartment in Gulveren, Turkey
Apartment
Gulveren, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The luxury flats are located in Kepez, Gulveren Neighborhood, Antalya, within a mixed-use co…
$577,004
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2 bedroom apartment in Gulveren, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gulveren, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 92 m2,…
$269,040
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