Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Elazığ
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Elazığ, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Yesilbayir, Turkey
Apartment
Yesilbayir, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Discover the epitome of modern living with the smart apartments located in the prestigious Y…
$616,136
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Elazığ, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes