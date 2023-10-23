Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Erzincan
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Erzincan, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Sazlipinar, Turkey
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Sazlipinar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 178 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on the third floo…
€80,000

Properties features in Erzincan, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir