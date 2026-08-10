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Investment Properties for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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сommercial properties
43
hotels
5
offices
19
shops
8
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3 properties total found
Investment 120 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Investment 120 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
$5,23M
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Investment 235 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Investment 235 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
$3,66M
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Investment in Muratpasa, Turkey
Investment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial real estate and hotel rooms – the center of attraction and promising investmentsW…
$305,002
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