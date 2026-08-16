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Hotels for sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
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6 properties total found
Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Number of floors 2
Investment proposalApartment hotel on the first line in Yalykavak (Bodrum)An apartment hotel…
$11,81M
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Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Mini-hotel for sale on the first line of the sea in BodrumOffered for sale operating mini-ho…
$2,91M
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 30 m² in Oludeniz, Turkey
Hotel 30 m²
Oludeniz, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in the Hisaroniu district of Fethiye. This area is the closest reside…
$257,249
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Presented for sale hotel, located on the first coastline in the resort town of Bodrum.Bodrum…
$5,00M
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Hotel 30 000 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel 30 000 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
$161,98M
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Hotel 30 000 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel 30 000 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
$161,95M
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