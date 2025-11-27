Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

3 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/3
$8,04M
Villa 5 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
$6,65M
Villa 6 rooms in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$29,50M
