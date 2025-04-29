Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Central Anatolia Region
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Nevşehir
28
Avanos
27
Ankara
12
Golbasi
7
Villa Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa has been recently restored, is located 500 meters from Land Of Legends and has a c…
$222,663
Leave a request
Villa in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 300 m²
The new luxurious villa in the Karghydzhak area is an ideal combination of comfort, style an…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get: Premium 4+1 villa with a swimming pool an…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 616 m²
Like a dream, an incredible complex of villas inheriting the beauty of nature and the comfor…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 8
What you get: We offer a unique opportunity to purchase a spacious villa in a residential ga…
$542,504
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 761 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas with panoramic views of Ala…
$3,78M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Designer villa in a modern style in a guarded complex District/beach: The vi…
$313,447
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: Ready-to-move luxury 3+1 villa in Tepe area. About the construction: The const…
$2,99M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:5+1 villas with panoramic view in the mountains of Tepe a…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 280 m²
Exceptional villa in the Karghydzhak region: splendor, luxury and comfort in one place. Th…
$795,525
Leave a request

Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go