Residential complex Ready to move residential complex with green areas in the business district of Istanbul, Türkiye

Offering a unique quality with its architectural details, the complex maximizes your quality of life with its comfort-oriented structure, peaceful landscape and useful interior design. The project with developed infrastructure surrounded by green spaces is the embodiment of comfort, tranquility and practicality. The project includes 754 flats and 50 commercial units.

Features:

landscaped green areas with ponds and flowers

fitness center

indoor swimming pool

sports ground

cafes, restaurants and shops

The company has been working on residential and commercial real estate projects for 47 years. Over the years, 40,000 apartments have been designed and commissioned.

Advantages

Ideal for long-term rentals and families with children.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bagcilar is a business district in the European part with offices of international companies, banks and good transport accessibility. Yenimahalle metro station and major highways are located nearby.