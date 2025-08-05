  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thep Krasatti
  4. Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2

Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2

Thalang, Thailand
$783,145
ID: 21969
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1002090000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Thep Krasatti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*

Who is it suitable for:
For those who strive for a luxurious and modernly equipped life in Phuket. The project is suitable for both permanent residence and vacation or investment.

About the location:
Layan Lucky Villas - Phase 2 is located just 5 minutes' drive from Layan and Bang Tao beaches, as well as Laguna Phuket. This is an ideal place to enjoy a tropical idyll with convenient access to the best spots on the island.

About the project:
The project includes 18 luxurious villas ranging from 425 to 690 sqm with land plots from 550 to 940 sqm. The villas are equipped with modern amenities such as a private pool, jacuzzi, smart home system, and high-quality interior elements. Each villa is an oasis of coziness and comfort.

Amenities:
BBQ area, CCTV system, fitness center, garden, jacuzzi, lounge area, parking, security, swimming pool

Investment attractiveness:
Excellent location and high-quality infrastructure make Layan Lucky Villas Phase 2 attractive for investors. The rise in property prices in Phuket and the high rental demand guarantee stable income and asset value appreciation.

TOP-3 features:

  1. Wide selection of villas with 3-5 bedrooms.
  2. Modern equipment and smart home technologies.
  3. Spacious land plots and private pools.

*Tickets are a gift with the purchase of any real estate with us on the island of Phuket, at a price of $100,000 or more.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 432.5 – 687.8
Price per m², USD 1,783 – 2,186
Apartment price, USD 867,748 – 1,35M

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

