Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2

Who is it suitable for:

For those who strive for a luxurious and modernly equipped life in Phuket. The project is suitable for both permanent residence and vacation or investment.

About the location:

Layan Lucky Villas - Phase 2 is located just 5 minutes' drive from Layan and Bang Tao beaches, as well as Laguna Phuket. This is an ideal place to enjoy a tropical idyll with convenient access to the best spots on the island.

About the project:

The project includes 18 luxurious villas ranging from 425 to 690 sqm with land plots from 550 to 940 sqm. The villas are equipped with modern amenities such as a private pool, jacuzzi, smart home system, and high-quality interior elements. Each villa is an oasis of coziness and comfort.

Amenities:

BBQ area, CCTV system, fitness center, garden, jacuzzi, lounge area, parking, security, swimming pool

Investment attractiveness:

Excellent location and high-quality infrastructure make Layan Lucky Villas Phase 2 attractive for investors. The rise in property prices in Phuket and the high rental demand guarantee stable income and asset value appreciation.

TOP-3 features:

Wide selection of villas with 3-5 bedrooms. Modern equipment and smart home technologies. Spacious land plots and private pools.

