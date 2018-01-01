Utopia Dream

The project will consist of condominiums of various designs and themes, a villa, a rooftop infinity pool, a gym, a spa, a Japanese restaurant, a large swimming pool with a water garden, a 24-hour sleepless relaxation and entertainment center with an upscale Japanese-style design. This The center will include a Japanese garden bathing area, relaxing spas, a karaoke room, a cinema room, a seafood buffet restaurant, Japanese style seating areas and much more to cater to all customer needs, service will be available 24 hours a day 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It will provide the opportunity for all tourists, locals and residents to have an easy choice of a variety of services and amenities at any time of the day or night in the southern part of Phuket.