Utopia Dream

Phuket, Thailand
About the complex

The project will consist of condominiums of various designs and themes, a villa, a rooftop infinity pool, a gym, a spa, a Japanese restaurant, a large swimming pool with a water garden, a 24-hour sleepless relaxation and entertainment center with an upscale Japanese-style design. This The center will include a Japanese garden bathing area, relaxing spas, a karaoke room, a cinema room, a seafood buffet restaurant, Japanese style seating areas and much more to cater to all customer needs, service will be available 24 hours a day 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It will provide the opportunity for all tourists, locals and residents to have an easy choice of a variety of services and amenities at any time of the day or night in the southern part of Phuket.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
7
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

