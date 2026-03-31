Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang

Canopy Hills

Private gated complex of 9 view, spacious and functional villas, carefully designed for families with children.

Villas are an ideal choice and a reasonable solution for long-term family residence in Phuket.

This is not another resort property, but a premium project for investment.



Construction of the project began in July 2024 and will be completed in December 2026.

Location:

within a radius of 3-20 minutes - 5 international schools, high demand for long-term rent,

magnificent views of the hills, lakes and the British International School.

Quality of life:

high standard of construction, engineering, household appliances and finishing materials,

The use of advanced engineering solutions and green technologies significantly reduces the cost of living and maintenance of the villa.

Liquidity:

There are no competing premium projects in the Canopy Hills area, with demand for out-of-tourism accommodation continuing to grow as new international schools open.

competitive price for villas with a view - 80 000 BTH (2300 USD / m)



2 types of villas:

650 m2ня4+1 bedroom

745 m2 ня5+1 bedroom ня



Areas of plots from 670 m2 to 1200 m2



Today there are 6 villas for sale:

1) 754 m2 on a plot of 1,214 m2 with 5+1 bedrooms, 7 s/w and a 15×3.5 pool worth $2,144,618



2) 742 m2 on a plot of 804 m2 with 5+1 bedrooms, 7 s/w and a pool of 15×3.5 worth $1,761,324



3) 742 m2 on a plot of 816 m2 with 5+1 bedrooms, 7 s/w and a pool of 15×3.5 worth $1,767,265



(4) 722 m2 on a plot of 672 m2 with 4+1 bedrooms, 7 s/w and a 12×3.5 pool costing $1,583,176



5) 650 m2 on a plot of 745 m2 with 4 bedrooms, 7 s/w and a 12×3.5 pool costing $1,568,412



6) 650 m2 on a land plot of 860 m2 with 4 bedrooms, 7 s/w and a 12×3.5 pool costing $1,626,441.



The Canopy Hills project was awarded the prestigious Southeast Asia Property Awards in the BEST LUXURY LIFESTYLE VILLAS category in 2024.



There's an installment.



For more information, write👇

@RazumovskaRealEstate



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