  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex CANOPY HILLS

Residential complex CANOPY HILLS

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$1,45M
;
16
ID: 33051
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Русский Русский

A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic views of nature and high-quality finishes in a gated village in Phuket!
Installments available!
Canopy Hills is a private gated complex consisting of 9 spacious and fully functional villas carefully designed for families with children. The scenic location on the hillside overlooking the lake and valley, combined with its close proximity to international schools, makes the villas an ideal choice and a reasonable solution for a long-term family stay in Phuket.
Facilities: private pool, public park, fitness, general gym, car parking, solar panels, 24/7 security, video surveillance.
Location:
- to Bang Tao and Layan beach - 20-25 minutes;
Loch Palm Golf Club - 7 minutes
- supermarkets, medical and shopping centers - 10-15 minutes.
Write or call, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What's More Profitable and Convenient
