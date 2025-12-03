  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES

Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$637,403
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33038
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

A unique opportunity to invest in luxury condominium apartments EDEN RESIDENCES in the prestigious district of Bang Tao!
This is an ideal choice for those looking for a stable income and comfort.
Installment!
50 meters from the beach!
Facilities: bar, video surveillance, fitness, garden, children's area, living room, parking, restaurant, security, shop
Sky-living room, swimming pool, yoga area.
Location:
- the airport is only 30 minutes away by car;
- Laguna Phuket, 5 minutes by car;
Blue Tree Kids Water Park, 15 minutes by car
British International School, 20 minutes by car
- Floreste Shopping Centre, 30 minutes by car;
- Bangkok Hospital, 30 minutes by car.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
$740,089
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$737,005
Residential complex The Title Modeva
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$133,412
Residential complex VEGA Condominium
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$95,421
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pool close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,23M
You are viewing
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$637,403
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens at 250 meters from the coast, 10 minutes walk from the international school, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$674,025
We offer stylish apartments with panoramic views of the garden and the sea (3-5 floors). Some apartments have private swimming pools. The modern Italian-style residence features a large swimming pool with a kids' zone, a lush tropical garden, a sunny terrace with a gym and a bar, a roof-top …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$493,392
From spacious living areas to eclectic décor and breathtaking, panoramic sea views, this complex is nothing short of oceanside perfection. A collection of 10 boutique villas located on a serene hillside just south of Lamai beach. Villas accommodate 6 to 10 guests with three to five air-condi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Title
Residential complex The Title
Residential complex The Title
Residential complex The Title
Residential complex The Title
Show all Residential complex The Title
Residential complex The Title
Rawai, Thailand
from
$265,699
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2014
Number of floors 4
Area 27–64 m²
11 real estate properties 11
100 meters to the sea About the complex: A magnificent combination of modern architecture and nature. Low-rise buildings with wide green areas, more than 65% of the area is gardens and parks. The complex includes security and video surveillance, a lobby, sauna, fitness, swimming pool, park, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.0 – 50.0
85,355 – 293,558
Apartment 2 rooms
63.0 – 64.0
125,705 – 294,950
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
15.10.2025
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
Show all publications