  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$143,700
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27059
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2397324
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

  • Ideal for families: Sun Hills condominium is designed with account taken of the requirements of couples and children. All conditions for comfortable living, relaxation and entertainment for all ages are created here.
  • Ecology consciousness: Sun Hills is a choice for those, who care of the environment. The complex is built using modern eco-friendly trends.
  • Investment attractiveness: Sun Hills is not only a cozy home, but a good investment. High rental demand and continuous real estate prices growth make the complex a perfect choice for investors.
  • Well-developed infrastructure: in the territory of the complex, there is everything necessary for comfortable life: shops, restaurants, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds, lounge and entertainment areas.
  • Panoramic views and green territory: the complex is surrounded by lush greenery and offers its residents breathtaking panoramic views of the sea and tropical landscapes.

Amenities

  • underground parking
  • large swimming pool 80x10 m with a walking bridge and a bar
  • kids' pool 12x5 m
  • water park
  • lobby
  • restaurants
  • shop and cafes
  • co-working area
  • kids' areas
  • fitness club
  • roof-top terrace with swimming pools, gazeboes, a walking area, an outdoor cinema, a yoga area

Completion - August, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 5 minutes away from the picturesque beaches.

  • Layan Beach - 1 km (10 minutes walk)
  • Bang Tao Beach - 9 minutes
  • Laguna Golf - 9 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence of comfort class with a swimming pool, a kids' club and a co-working lounge, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$70,974
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$295,998
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$102,998
Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$157,761
Residential complex Surin Sabai
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$255,180
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$143,700
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Pattaya City, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Инвестиционная возможность! Престижные апартаменты в живописном районе Джомтьен ! Рассрочка! Расстояние до пляжа: 1700 м! Апартаменты сдаются с отделкой, электрикой, полной меблировкой и бытовой техникой, кондиционерами, кухонным гарнитуром, сантехникой. PRISTINE PARK III - предл…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$430,025
Complex offers contemporary luxury villas surrounded by the sun soaked landscapes of the captivating Phuket island. Fringed by lush foliage, a collection of 31 exclusive private pool villas ranging from 2 to 3 bedrooms. Lobby & Reception - welcoming space with hotel-style services. Back-of-H…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces close to an international school and beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces close to an international school and beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$568,156
Villa De Valley is a decorated modern villa merging with tropical balance creation and it’s built among the valley of Bang kon thi village, located in Soi Masjid before heading to Rawai/Naiharn. Villa De Valley provides large space for living with ground swimming pool and multipurpose space …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications