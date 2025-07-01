Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Ideal for families: Sun Hills condominium is designed with account taken of the requirements of couples and children. All conditions for comfortable living, relaxation and entertainment for all ages are created here.
Ecology consciousness: Sun Hills is a choice for those, who care of the environment. The complex is built using modern eco-friendly trends.
Investment attractiveness: Sun Hills is not only a cozy home, but a good investment. High rental demand and continuous real estate prices growth make the complex a perfect choice for investors.
Well-developed infrastructure: in the territory of the complex, there is everything necessary for comfortable life: shops, restaurants, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds, lounge and entertainment areas.
Panoramic views and green territory: the complex is surrounded by lush greenery and offers its residents breathtaking panoramic views of the sea and tropical landscapes.
Amenities
underground parking
large swimming pool 80x10 m with a walking bridge and a bar
kids' pool 12x5 m
water park
lobby
restaurants
shop and cafes
co-working area
kids' areas
fitness club
roof-top terrace with swimming pools, gazeboes, a walking area, an outdoor cinema, a yoga area
Completion - August, 2027.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 5 minutes away from the picturesque beaches.
Layan Beach - 1 km (10 minutes walk)
Bang Tao Beach - 9 minutes
Laguna Golf - 9 minutes
Location on the map
Choeng Thale, Thailand
