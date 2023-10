Pattaya, Thailand

from €104,674

28–41 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Grand Solaire Pattaya rises on 67 floors, offering the highest elevation point in Pattaya with stunning panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of apartments. All 2470 luxury residences offered have the most modern interior design elements, including decadent marble tiles, luxurious black marble and glass kitchens, and first-class lamps and fittings. Enjoy unsurpassed luxury in your own home with electronic plumbing systems and specially designed, compact and energy-saving air conditioning. In addition to a number of condominium options with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, on the upper floors of Grand Solaire Pattaya there are a number of premium representative suites with private pools and various additional improvements only for the most demanding buyers. At the top of the luxury is our giant two-level penthouse on the roof with 5 bedrooms with bathrooms, a private cinema and a playroom — the largest condominium in Pattaya real estate with a total area of 1260 square meters. With an abundance of resort facilities on an area of 14.5 Paradise, the lifestyle offered by Grand Solaire Pattaya is unparalleled. Spend the whole day in a giant winding pool with waves. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy our universal coverage for football and basketball, tennis and badminton courts, as well as tables for billiards and ping pong, so that adults and children are in motion from morning to evening. Fitness fans can admire the breathtaking panoramas of the ocean with a 270-degree view in the yoga club at the height and in the zen relaxation area or enjoy a fully equipped gym. From golf to the Onsen steam bath in the hotel's massage and wellness spa; from high lobby with hotel-type restaurants and shops to business rooms with a red carpet parking for supercars, The most modern elements of interior design, including: Tile for decadent marble Electronic toilet systems Black marble and glass kitchens Individual Daikin Air Conditioning Systems Unique VIP rooms and penthouses with private pools Complex infrastructure: Tennis court Multifunctional sports ground for football and basketball Covered badminton Pool and table tennis Fully equipped, two-story fitness center Yoga Club with Zen Relaxation Area Wellness spa Endless tracks Roof and ground floor pools with wave cars and artificial beach areas Luxurious, abundant landscape design Multi-storey underground parking with controlled entry and exit Luxurious hotel-style lobby Business hall Pool restaurants and many commercial facilities, including massage, supermarket, laundry services, etc. VIP « red carpet » Supercar parking Roof Sky Bar with gourmet restaurant and cocktail bar Playground Additional costs – paid upon completion Depreciation fund: 500 baht per sq.m Service charge: 40 baht per sq.m x 12 ( calculated monthly, paid annually ) Property transfer fee: shared equally between buyer and seller Expected completion in December 2025. Calculation Procedure: 100,000 booking 25% after 14 days under the contract 13% x 5 payments every 4 months 10% with expected completion at the end of 2025.