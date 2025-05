The exclusive gated community consists of only 4 villas. Each villa offers:

20-meter lap pool

secret garden lounge and fire pit

3 spacious covered parking spaces

outdoor glass-walled sauna and ice bath

separate hydrotherapy pool

The design features clean, straight lines and uncluttered spaces, allowing to focus on the details. Large, unobstructed windows and open-plan living areas invite natural light and shadow to fill the space. Design solutions integrate seamlessly with the environment, using locally sourced natural materials and artisanal craftsmanship to create a balance between simplicity and elegance.

hybrid water heater

individual water well and full storage

cctv security system and wi-fi equipped

rainwater collection & storage

EV charger ready

variable speed pool pump

green energy efficient including solar energy

Kata beach - 50 min

Nai Thon beach - 15 min

Elephant sanctuary - 15 min

Golf club - 15 min

British international school - 15 min

