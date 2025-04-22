  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a restaurant and a spa center near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a restaurant and a spa center near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$164,322
14/04/2025
$163,307
13/04/2025
$163,403
12/04/2025
$162,568
11/04/2025
$164,208
10/04/2025
$161,664
09/04/2025
$163,784
08/04/2025
$163,396
07/04/2025
$164,733
06/04/2025
$164,749
05/04/2025
$164,280
04/04/2025
$165,364
03/04/2025
$168,320
02/04/2025
$168,631
01/04/2025
$169,003
31/03/2025
$169,121
30/03/2025
$169,074
29/03/2025
$169,762
28/03/2025
$169,879
27/03/2025
$169,934
26/03/2025
$169,228
;
20
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Location
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The complex offers apartments in the Bang Tao Beach area, surrounded by mesmerizing nature and prestigious surroundings of private villas and 5-star hotels.

Features:

  • underground parking
  • state-of-the-art fitness center with a gym and an open terrace
  • luxurious SPA complex
  • co-working space
  • restaurant with an open terrace
  • children's club with a pool and an outdoor playground
  • mini cinema
  • game room
  • lounge areas
  • barbecue area
  • outdoor dining area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 3 minutes to Laguna Phuket Resort, renowned for its golf courses.
  • Less than 5 minutes to the pristine white sands of Bang Tao Beach.
  • 10 minutes to the entertainment and shopping district of Boat Avenue.
  • 20 minutes to Phuket International Airport.
  • 20 minutes to British International School.
  • 20 minutes to Central Floresta Shopping Mall.
  • 21 minutes to Bangkok Hospital (Bang Tao Clinic).

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Realting.com
Go
