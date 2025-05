We are on social networks

About the agency

The mission of Tumanov Group is to unite and create a community of investors and individuals who have chosen Phuket for a happy life and for growing their capital.

We exclusively work with real estate on the island of Phuket, Thailand, without spreading our focus across multiple directions.

We offer all services to our clients free of charge:

Consulting and transaction support from start to finish

Legal support — document verification before the transaction and professional legal assistance in person or online

Pre- and post-sale services — we help with any island-related matters: money transfers, visas, transportation, bank accounts, taxes, furnishing, schools, kindergartens, purchasing or renting a car

Complimentary tickets to Phuket for every client who purchases real estate with us worth $100,000 or more.