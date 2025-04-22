Residential complex New turnkey villa complex with swimming pools, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand

This tropical paradise offers the perfect blend of modern luxury and natural beauty. Spend your days lounging by your private pool, surrounded by lush gardens. The villa's open, airy layout creates a sense of space and calm, while high-end finishes and amenities ensure your absolute comfort.

Brand new development offers a limited collection of 10 exquisite villas, each featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms within 261 m2 of thoughtfully crafted space. Enjoy the ultimate relaxation with a private 24 m2 pool and bask in the island’s beauty on the expansive errace and sunbeds. Experience the epitome of tropical elegance and secure your piece of paradise today.

Payment plan:

1st payment is 30% - 3,570,000 baht

2nd payment is 20% - 2,380,000 baht

3rd payment is 20% - 2,380,000 baht

4th payment is 20% - 2,380,000 baht

5th payment is 10% - 1,190,000 baht

Extra opportunities

For 400,000 baht you can buy a complete package of furniture.

Advantages

Electricity government rates

Deep well

Location and nearby infrastructure

Not far from the complex are Lamai Beach, a Lotus supermarket and an international school.