  3. THE 88 CONDO HUAHIN

THE 88 CONDO HUAHIN

Hua Hin, Thailand
from
€80,963
;
21
About the complex

Ultra-fashionable apartments in the heart of Hua Hin!

Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!

The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees you a high demand for rental housing!

There is an installment plan!

The apartments are fully furnished! Equipped with built-in furniture, kitchen and bathroom.

THE 88 CONDO HUAHIN is located on a hill, you can enjoy panoramic views of the city, mountains and sea of ​​Hua Hin.

Amenities: Community Pool, Fitness, Community Gym, Managed Hotel, On-site Restaurant, Car Parking, Reception/Lobby, 24 Hour Security, CCTV.

Amenities: Schools, Shops, Restaurants , cafe, beach, night market, hospital. Location: - 3.5 km to Hua Hin Beach; - railway station, 3 km; - Blueport, 4.8 km; - Hua Hin Airport, 10 km; - Royal Golf Huahin Golf Club, 3 km; - Hua Hin night market, 3.4 km; - Bangkok Hua Hin Hospital, 3 km; - 208 km to Bangkok.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • House leased
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
7
New building location
Hua Hin, Thailand

