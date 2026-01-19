Villa Canopy Hills Villas

Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!

Who is it for:

The perfect choice for families seeking luxurious and comfortable living in Phuket. This project is designed for those who value spacious areas, modern amenities, and lucrative investments.

About the Location:

Located in the picturesque Khao Keo area on the east coast of Phuket, the villas offer easy access to international schools, beaches, yacht clubs, and a golf club. Supermarkets, hospitals, and shopping malls are just a few minutes away.

About the Project:

Canopy Hills Villas – a unique opportunity to acquire luxurious housing in Phuket. The project offers 9 spacious 4- and 5-bedroom villas, each with a pool and modern amenities. The 4-bedroom villas include a study and five bathrooms, while the 5-bedroom ones feature an additional maid's room and bathroom. Villa sizes range from 650 to 742 sq.m, and the plots from 672 to 1,195 sq.m.

Amenities:

BBQ area, video surveillance, fitness center, garden, parking, security, pool.

Investment Appeal:

Phuket is a growing real estate market with high income potential. The elegant architecture, convenient location, and a full range of services make Canopy Hills Villas attractive to investors, offering both privacy and family-friendly amenities.

Top 3 Features:

Meticulous design and spacious layouts for family comfort. Stunning views of the lake, valley, and sunsets. Strategic location near international schools, beaches, and marinas.

