Villa Canopy Hills Villas

Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,28M
20/09/2024
$1,42M
17/09/2024
$1,42M
;
22
ID: 21838
ID: 21838
In CRM: 1006090000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Ko Kaeo
  • Village
    Ban Bang Ku

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!

Who is it for:
The perfect choice for families seeking luxurious and comfortable living in Phuket. This project is designed for those who value spacious areas, modern amenities, and lucrative investments.

About the Location:
Located in the picturesque Khao Keo area on the east coast of Phuket, the villas offer easy access to international schools, beaches, yacht clubs, and a golf club. Supermarkets, hospitals, and shopping malls are just a few minutes away.

About the Project:
Canopy Hills Villas – a unique opportunity to acquire luxurious housing in Phuket. The project offers 9 spacious 4- and 5-bedroom villas, each with a pool and modern amenities. The 4-bedroom villas include a study and five bathrooms, while the 5-bedroom ones feature an additional maid's room and bathroom. Villa sizes range from 650 to 742 sq.m, and the plots from 672 to 1,195 sq.m.

Amenities:
BBQ area, video surveillance, fitness center, garden, parking, security, pool.

Investment Appeal:
Phuket is a growing real estate market with high income potential. The elegant architecture, convenient location, and a full range of services make Canopy Hills Villas attractive to investors, offering both privacy and family-friendly amenities.

Top 3 Features:

  1. Meticulous design and spacious layouts for family comfort.
  2. Stunning views of the lake, valley, and sunsets.
  3. Strategic location near international schools, beaches, and marinas.

Contact us through the form below or call us, and we will answer all your questions!

*Tickets included with any property purchase on Phuket starting from $100,000.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 650.0 – 742.0
Price per m², USD 2,064 – 2,187
Apartment price, USD 1,42M – 1,69M

Location on the map

Ban Bang Ku, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
