Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
35
Rawai
339
Chalong
96
Karon
85
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
667 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLAS IN PHUKET FOR LIVING AND INVESTMENT! A complex of 35 modern villas with a swimming…
$497,131
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Duplex 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Duplex 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS DUPLEX WITH POOL ACCESS! Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer …
$252,685
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale luxury villa with designer repair area of 401.5 sq.m. The villa is located in an ex…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
PHU22651 These thoughtfully designed 4-bedroom duo homes offer the comfort of a priva…
$274,841
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
PHU22652 This stylish 4-bedroom villa offers the perfect blend of space, comfort, and…
$460,128
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful villa with designer renovation area of 401.5 sq.m. The villa is located…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to go, Reliable developerAbout the complex:Luxury Thai-Bali villas with private pools …
$750,126
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Villa A- 5, with five bedrooms, located on top of the ridge, with truly impressive panoramic…
$9,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
RAW7351 The villa consists of 2 floors. On the first level there are: Garden Parkin…
$954,679
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Premium villas in Bang Tao • Year of construction: 3 quarter 2021 • Distance to the sea: 1 k…
$322,611
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 524 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with spectacular sea views and high rental …
$1,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 5
$1,12M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideally suited for long-term residents…
$566,585
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 017 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for …
$2,09M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
CHA22366 Discover a great investment opportunity with six newly developed houses loca…
$591,348
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 1/2
500 m to the sea, Ready to move in, Fully furnishedAbout the complex:The luxury resort is lo…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Duplex in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 2
The new Deluxe class project in the Ravai area The new Deluxe Club House near the Ravai e…
$299,561
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious two-story house with 3 bedrooms in the picturesque area of Ko Kaeo. ⬩ 3 bedrooms…
$201,631
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The LAPISTA Lake View Tha Maprao complex consists of 23 villas in rooms 2, 3 and 4.The compl…
$496,300
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: An ideal choice for those looking for a com…
$882,856
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 177 m²
NAI6306 A new modern complex on the south coast of Phuket Island, consisting of a con…
$463,216
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
KAT5097 This is Luxury Villa has a private infinity swimming pool positioned for exce…
$1,70M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in The Lake House in Bangtao. The terrace overlooks the lake. The vil…
$981,300
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: If you are looking for a blen…
$542,475
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to ride, Full furnishingsAbout the complex:The villas are decorated in Asian style wit…
$590,165
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 731 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking lux…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 486 m²
KOH22046 Luxurious 5BR/6Bath Villa with Private Pool    Immerse yourself in opulence …
$985,106
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back included!* Who is it for: Ideal for family vacations or those se…
$545,345
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
RAW4895 This Villa is in an estate known for its high quality, green and low density.…
$848,242
Leave a request

Property types in Mueang Phuket

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go