  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
35
Rawai
339
Chalong
96
Karon
85
10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailan…
$520,409
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
NAI7225 2 living rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms Kitchen Private pool The common area fe…
$617,437
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
RAW7176 This is a brand new villa that is in the construction process already and wil…
$527,459
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
CHA6911 Owning your own home on the island is a dream come true for many, and you can…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 283 m²
ISL7192 This house is registered under Thai company name. It consists of: Two storey…
$775,675
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 836 m²
CHA7247 This is a truly royal house close to Chalong bay. It is located in the area …
$2,08M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
RAW7233 These are exquisitely designed villas that are tastefully furnished and adorn…
$617,437
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
KAR6006 The villa with stylish furnishings and interior decoration. Original design, …
$719,826
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 560 m²
KAT21824 Located within one of Phuket's most prestigious villa estates, this property…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 449 m²
NAI7183 This villa is situated on a hillside, boasts a modern Zen design with high ce…
$1,09M
Leave a request

