  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
35
Rawai
339
Chalong
96
Karon
85
9 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the epitome of luxury living in this stunning villa with a pool, ideally situated n…
$242,893
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxurious and luminous, this villa with a pool near Rawai aterfront is an absolute gem. Situ…
$614,988
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Characteristic of the property: luxury villas, the location of which enables you to achieve …
$305,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
CHA6911 Owning your own home on the island is a dream come true for many, and you can…
$1,18M
3 bedroom townthouse in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
? House for Sale in Chalong Area! Discover this charming house nestled in the heart of Ch…
$91,518
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
KAR6006 The villa with stylish furnishings and interior decoration. Original design, …
$719,826
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 473 m²
A stunning villa with a pool on Rawai Beach, offering mesmerizing sea views! ⬩ 4 floors …
$789,607
3 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
?✨ Luxurious Oasis Retreat with 3 Bedrooms in Scenic Wichit! ✨? Discover the epitome of…
$112,496
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 560 m²
KAT21824 Located within one of Phuket's most prestigious villa estates, this property…
$2,45M
