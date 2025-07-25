Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxurious and luminous, this villa with a pool near Rawai aterfront is an absolute gem. Situ…
$614,988
3 bedroom townthouse in Wichit, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
? Nestled in an area with a thriving infrastructure, this expansive 3-bedroom residence offe…
$103,621
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Uncover the allure of this recently renovated townhouse, available at an excellent price, si…
$75,212
2 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Welcome to cozy living in the heart of Chalong, Phuket. This project encompasses houses a…
$143,049
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Uncover the allure of this spacious townhouse, boasting a fenced area and situated in a loca…
$75,262
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Villa Suksan for Sale! Thai Bali-style 2-bedroom pool villa nestled between Chalong, Nai …
$328,241
3 bedroom townthouse in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
? Exceptional Home for Sale ? Discover the epitome of comfort in this spacious house feat…
$191,723
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
? Situated in an area with a well-developed infrastructure, this impressive 3-bedroom house …
$95,197
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Perfect Family Home Awaits You! Welcome to this luxurious residence where every detail is…
$410,714
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover this spacious two-storey house conveniently located next to the BCIS International …
$370,381
