Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Duplex 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Duplex 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS DUPLEX WITH POOL ACCESS! Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer …
$252,685
Duplex 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for investors and those loo…
$279,747
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for investors and those loo…
$625,809
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for investors and those loo…
$376,599
Duplex 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/9
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for luxur…
$309,400
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/5
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for living and investment, especially …
$573,481
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/5
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for living and investment, especially …
$580,696
Duplex in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 2
The new Deluxe class project in the Ravai area The new Deluxe Club House near the Ravai e…
$299,561
