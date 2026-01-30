Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Rawai
3
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
The ground floor overlooks the park and is just a few meters from Nai Harn Beach - voted the…
$337,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located in the south of Phuket Island, in the quiet neighborhood of Rawai, su…
$274,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it suits: VIP Galaxy Rawai Villas is ideal for those l…
$657,965
