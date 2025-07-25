Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
35
Rawai
339
Chalong
96
Karon
85
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villas in an eco-collection with a built-in system " Smart House " Villa in an eco-locatio…
$612,601
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the epitome of luxury living in this stunning villa with a pool, ideally situated n…
$242,893
Leave a request
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
premium villas near the international school. Stylish villas that are perfect for personal…
$791,047
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxurious and luminous, this villa with a pool near Rawai aterfront is an absolute gem. Situ…
$614,988
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
? House for Sale in Chalong Area! Discover this charming house nestled in the heart of Ch…
$91,518
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
?✨ Luxurious Oasis Retreat with 3 Bedrooms in Scenic Wichit! ✨? Discover the epitome of…
$112,496
Leave a request

Property types in Mueang Phuket

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go