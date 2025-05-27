Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
73
Rawai
1250
Karon
405
Chalong
138
2 035 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 335 m²
The villa is beautiful with a swimming pool inside the plot. Only 5 minutes from the beach, …
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 748 m²
At the foot of the majestic Royal Villa, your private 23M yacht berth beckons. You are only …
Villa 1 bedroom in Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
These are two individual “bungalow” villas. Located in Coconut Island is a very quiet and pe…
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a residence nestled in the hills of Karon. This modern low…
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
Cozy apartment located in a condominium in Phuket. This is complex with good internal infras…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 489 m²
Where Luxury Meets Panoramic Perfection Perched on the enchanting landscape of Phuket, the K…
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Tropical Retreat in Nai Harn! Discover a 1-bedroom condo that redefines island living in Nai…
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Better than a villa in Phuket is only four two-bedroom houses with a sharing swimming pool. …
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Perched above Ao Yon Bay, this three-bedroom retreat рщгыу blends modern luxury with tropica…
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
This is your rare chance to secure a beachside property in one of Phuket’s most sought-after…
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 33 m²
Welcome to modern living in Nai Harn, Phuket! Our sleek studio apartment blends contemporary…
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
3 months payment plan The Project located in the heart of Rawai offering the Highest standar…
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Two bedrooms apartments with great living size of almost 140 sq.m. The comforts of this prop…
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Complex of 2-3 bedroom apartments in a large-scale project on Rawai embankment. The complex …
$236,200
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Pre-Sale OpportunitySecure your unit now at exclusive pre-sale prices. Don't miss the chance…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 660 m²
This 4-bedroom seaview villa brings a refined lifestyle to the heart of Karon Beach. Designe…
Villa 8 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Luxury villa for sale located in the Chalong area. This is a great investment in your future…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
Beach-front contemporary villa with direct access to Friendship beach in Rawai, Phuket. Trop…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
This House is located in quiet area near to Rawai and Nai Harn.5mins to Nai harn beach.Total…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Welcome to еру Villa, nestled within the charming complex in Rawai, just a stone's throw awa…
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Discover a haven where innovative design meets convenience and breathtaking nature. With apa…
Villa in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Area 650 m²
This 3 bedrooms house is located in Phuket town, in Soi Thorraneethong, about 500 meters fro…
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/8
The developer offers several options for apartments with two bedrooms: 53.6 and 69.74 sq.m. …
$303,882
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 369 m²
Experience the epitome of luxury living in this brand-new, three-storey pool villa, perfectl…
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
This 36 sq.m studio apartment is the epitome of modern living, nestled in Rawai's vibrant ne…
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
This is an investment unit which brings to the owner 7,65% income per year. It is not for pe…
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Fully furnished studio for sale in Kata beach area! area - 30 sq.m. Mountain View 6th floor…
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
A rare chance to own a high-end villa in one of Phuket’s most established residential neighb…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
A 4-bedroom contemporary-style villa with a private pool is located on a hillside with breat…
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
This villa is located in the safe family development, located close to Rawai beachfront, wit…
