Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
38
Rawai
921
Karon
321
Phuket City Municipality
85
43 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Your Tranquil Haven in Nai Harn Welcome to your ideal retreat, a luxurious 1-bedroom oasi…
$112,651
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
?️ Your Piece of Paradise on Phuket Island! ?️ ? URGENT SALE! PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE! ?…
$98,509
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in Paradise Living at Karon Heights Welcome to your gateway to unparalleled comfo…
$148,300
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 6/8
New 2 bedroom apartment, 53 sqm, with mountain view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential…
$208,300
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
PRESALE! Prices are lower than at the start of sales! Make your reservation now!  A new pro…
$227,000
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand…
$125,458
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
$186,639
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
$128,211
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
PRESALE! Prices are lower than at the start of sales! Make your reservation now!  A new pro…
$163,200
1 room apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 4/7
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
$42,774
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment property! Apartment from the Investor! Sale under the assignment agreement!Apartm…
$76,256
1 room apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3
Your dream of luxurious housing by the sea becomes a reality in the new premium complex in P…
$84,523
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 7/7
$454,254
1 room apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Only now, the start of sales, the lowest price! Reserve of apartments for a super project. H…
$229,020
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 7
$315,668
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Introducing a studio apartment for sale in the new and modern complex located in the Karon a…
$128,167
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, T…
$178,815
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/9
Unique investment offer on Phuket Island! House from the Investor! Sale under the assignment…
$132,806
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/8
New 2 bedroom apartment, 55,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuke…
$167,457
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover the epitome of contemporary living with a reliable developer boasting 7 years of ex…
$160,252
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in…
$168,242
1 room apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/7
A great opportunity to purchase your perfect apartment in a new house! A cozy apartment on t…
$78,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Your Oasis near Nai Harn and Rawai Beaches Embrace the tranquility and convenience offere…
$111,225
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$187,815
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious res…
$133,691
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover Serenity in Nai Harn Nai Harn Beach, a carefully preserved gem, offers a harmoni…
$159,708
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/5
?️ Your Piece of Paradise on Phuket Island! ?️ ? URGENT SALE! PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE! ?…
$87,251
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/9
A unique investment offer on the island of Phuket!House from the Investor! Sale under the as…
$126,135
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Our complex   — This is the embodiment of the spirit of Phuket, where uniqueness, splendor a…
$167,444
