Seaview Apartments for Sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
38
Rawai
921
Karon
321
Phuket City Municipality
85
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a residence nestled in the hills of Karon. This modern low…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Two bedrooms apartments with great living size of almost 140 sq.m. The comforts of this prop…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Discover a haven where innovative design meets convenience and breathtaking nature. With apa…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
The residence consists of two 6-storey buildings situated on a green hillside that provides …
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
These one-bedroom apartments provide the ultimate tropical living experience in the heart of…
Leave a request
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 29 m²
Immerse yourself in a lifestyle marked by tranquil luxury and vibrant community living in So…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Located 1.5 KM from the beach. A perfect place to relax and explore the delights of this ser…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 219 m²
Luxurious apartment with panoramic ocean views, large outdoor terraces, and spacious living …
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Infinity pool, spa, gym with spectacular panoramic sea views, a sauna, a landing platform fo…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living at Karon Beach, Phuket! This stunning condominium comp…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
It is two bedroom apartment with area of 146 sq. m., an open balcony and sea views.Apartment…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
This Sea View Suite presents a perfect combination of modern luxury and tropical flair, with…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 210 m²
The apartments are located in the southern part of Phuket. In a modern finished complex. Goo…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
This expansive two-bedroom apartment is designed for those who value space and breathtaking …
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
This one-bedroom apartment offers a perfect blend of comfort and style, with a larger living…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover a haven where innovative design meets convenience and breathtaking nature. With apa…
Leave a request
Apartment in Karon, Thailand
Apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Experience an exceptional opportunity to savor the comforts and conveniences of our contempo…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Can you imagine a perfect holiday home? These apartments come close to this image. They have…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Nestled within a serene locale just a stone's throw away from the pristine sands of Karon Be…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover the allure of a captivating one-bedroom apartment for sale in Rawai, where modern e…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
This cute and bright apartment is located in walking distance from Kata beach. Moreover, it …
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Phuket’s rapid development makes it an ideal environment for property investment, holiday de…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Immerse yourself in a lifestyle marked by tranquil luxury and vibrant community living in So…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Immerse yourself in a lifestyle marked by tranquil luxury and vibrant community living in So…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
luxurious living in a contemporary condominium located in southern Phuket. This exclusive 2-…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
This is a stylish project that consists of 6 floors with 12 units on each floor for a total …
Leave a request
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Discover a haven where innovative design meets convenience and breathtaking nature. With apa…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
This new residential complex in Phuket presents an exceptional opportunity for both investor…
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Conveniently located on a private elevated position overlooking the cosmopolitan beach distr…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom property offers 126 sq.m. of living space, perfect for …
Leave a request

