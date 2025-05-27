Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
38
Rawai
921
Karon
321
Phuket City Municipality
85
15 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
?️ Your Piece of Paradise on Phuket Island! ?️ ? URGENT SALE! PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE! ?…
$98,509
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
$186,639
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Indulge in the allure of these charming apartments within walking distance of two stunning b…
$103,722
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 7/7
$454,254
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 7
$315,668
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments within walking distance to 2 beaches. Just 430 m to Kata Beach and 850 m to Karon…
$210,627
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/5
?️ Your Piece of Paradise on Phuket Island! ?️ ? URGENT SALE! PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE! ?…
$87,251
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 7
$168,168
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Immerse yourself in comfort with this exquisite one-bedroom apartment, conveniently located …
$165,461
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of sophisticated living at this deluxe condominium in Chalon…
$139,234
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 7/7
$1,05M
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 7
$94,368
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Explore the charm of a sophisticated condo development nestled in the heart of Nai Harn, Phu…
$85,049
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 7
$169,053
