Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
38
Rawai
921
Karon
321
Phuket City Municipality
85
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
121 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
3 months payment plan The Project located in the heart of Rawai offering the Highest standar…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Two bedrooms apartments with great living size of almost 140 sq.m. The comforts of this prop…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
This is an investment unit which brings to the owner 7,65% income per year. It is not for pe…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
New style condominium located within 600 meters walking distance to Phuket’s famous Karon be…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
New apartments for sale in a modern condominium. It has a well-developed internal infrastruc…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Busy day from Monday through Friday, how to make your life balance, be away from town to the…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
The new modern complex at Nai Harn beach consists of a condominium and villa complex. The de…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
*Participation in the Rental Guarantee Program is a must! New condominium with hotel license…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
This studio is a small part of new Rawai condominium project. Last of it's kind and can be p…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Hotel licensed condominium! A new complex in the south of Phuket is located on the territory…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Located 1.5 KM from the beach. A perfect place to relax and explore the delights of this ser…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 219 m²
Luxurious apartment with panoramic ocean views, large outdoor terraces, and spacious living …
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 151 m²
Special price on request! Homely apartment near Rawai and Nai Harn. In fact, you can find an…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Infinity pool, spa, gym with spectacular panoramic sea views, a sauna, a landing platform fo…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
It is two bedroom apartment with area of 146 sq. m., an open balcony and sea views.Apartment…
Leave a request
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 85 m²
Nestled in the heart of Rawai, The Deluxe Condominium is more than just a residential buildi…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
This new stunning project is to be started this year and completed at the beginning of 2026.…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
700 meters to Karon Beach! Arranged by a professional European team, the project incorporate…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 210 m²
The apartments are located in the southern part of Phuket. In a modern finished complex. Goo…
Leave a request
Apartment in Karon, Thailand
Apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Experience an exceptional opportunity to savor the comforts and conveniences of our contempo…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Can you imagine a perfect holiday home? These apartments come close to this image. They have…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
New apartments in a finished complex on Nai Harn. This is a new project from a reliable deve…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
Apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms with direct access to the pool! In a modern lo…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Apartments with 1 bedroom in a large and famous complex near the luxurious Kata Beach. Compl…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
This cute and bright apartment is located in walking distance from Kata beach. Moreover, it …
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Phuket’s rapid development makes it an ideal environment for property investment, holiday de…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Make this place so close to the famous Nail Harn beach your own. This is a well-appointed st…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
This apartment is located in the project within 1,5 km off the stunning white sand beach. T…
Leave a request
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 44 m²
Discover modern luxury at our Rawai condominium, perched elegantly overlooking the bay. With…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
This complex will delight you with its functionality and convenience. Stepping into the lobb…
Leave a request

Property types in Mueang Phuket

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go