Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
38
Rawai
921
Karon
321
Phuket City Municipality
85
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
220 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a residence nestled in the hills of Karon. This modern low…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
Cozy apartment located in a condominium in Phuket. This is complex with good internal infras…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Tropical Retreat in Nai Harn! Discover a 1-bedroom condo that redefines island living in Nai…
Leave a request
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
This is your rare chance to secure a beachside property in one of Phuket’s most sought-after…
Leave a request
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 33 m²
Welcome to modern living in Nai Harn, Phuket! Our sleek studio apartment blends contemporary…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
3 months payment plan The Project located in the heart of Rawai offering the Highest standar…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Two bedrooms apartments with great living size of almost 140 sq.m. The comforts of this prop…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Pre-Sale OpportunitySecure your unit now at exclusive pre-sale prices. Don't miss the chance…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Discover a haven where innovative design meets convenience and breathtaking nature. With apa…
Leave a request
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
This 36 sq.m studio apartment is the epitome of modern living, nestled in Rawai's vibrant ne…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
This is an investment unit which brings to the owner 7,65% income per year. It is not for pe…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Fully furnished studio for sale in Kata beach area! area - 30 sq.m. Mountain View 6th floor…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
New style condominium located within 600 meters walking distance to Phuket’s famous Karon be…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
This cozy one-bedroom apartment, measuring 28 sq.m., offers a harmonious blend of modern com…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
New apartments for sale in a modern condominium. It has a well-developed internal infrastruc…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Busy day from Monday through Friday, how to make your life balance, be away from town to the…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
The residence consists of two 6-storey buildings situated on a green hillside that provides …
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
These one-bedroom apartments provide the ultimate tropical living experience in the heart of…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
*Participation in the Rental Guarantee Program is a must! New condominium with hotel license…
Leave a request
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 29 m²
Immerse yourself in a lifestyle marked by tranquil luxury and vibrant community living in So…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
This new complex is located in the vibrant heart of Phuket city, in an area renowned for its…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
This studio is a small part of new Rawai condominium project. Last of it's kind and can be p…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Hotel licensed condominium! A new complex in the south of Phuket is located on the territory…
Leave a request
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 27 m²
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and convenience with this fully furnished studio apart…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Located 1.5 KM from the beach. A perfect place to relax and explore the delights of this ser…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 219 m²
Luxurious apartment with panoramic ocean views, large outdoor terraces, and spacious living …
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Infinity pool, spa, gym with spectacular panoramic sea views, a sauna, a landing platform fo…
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
This is your rare chance to secure a beachside property in one of Phuket’s most sought-after…
Leave a request
Apartment in Karon, Thailand
Apartment
Karon, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Location: Nestled in the heart of Phuket, just 200 meters from the pristine sands of Kata Be…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living at Karon Beach, Phuket! This stunning condominium comp…
Leave a request

Property types in Mueang Phuket

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go