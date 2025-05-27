Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
38
Rawai
921
Karon
321
Phuket City Municipality
85
37 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer - it's portfolio includes not only re…
$164,138
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish apartments in the very center of Chalong The new complex of exclusive apartments…
$71,670
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
The project of apartments is built in one of the most popular locations of the island, where…
$222,804
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
A new project of apartments in Ravai This project is located between the most beautiful …
$136,646
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located in the Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket, just a couple of minutes…
$96,000
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
A magnificent apartment on Phuket for rent or your own residence.   Sea view   8 minut…
$105,000
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
PRESALE! Prices are lower than at the start of sales! Make your reservation now!  A new pro…
$227,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
A new project of apartments in Ravai This project is located between the most beautiful …
$125,117
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish apartments in the very center of Chalong The new complex of exclusive apartments…
$238,162
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 7/7
Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer - it's portfolio includes not only re…
$361,040
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
$186,639
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
PRESALE! Prices are lower than at the start of sales! Make your reservation now!  A new pro…
$163,200
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
ID PH 1000“Gardens of Eden” is the name of the overall concept of the project, which is loca…
$295,429
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish apartments in the very center of Chalong The new complex of exclusive apartments…
$143,339
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 7/7
Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer - it's portfolio includes not only re…
$274,430
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 7/7
$454,254
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 7
$315,668
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/7
SPACIOUS 2-BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR FAMILIES! A new condominium in Phuket for living and saf…
$223,068
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
Start of sales of the new complex in Phuket. Excellent location 700 meters to Kata Beach is …
$248,165
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/7
SEA-VIEW APARTMENT! A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 …
$119,543
1 room studio apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
ID PH 999SUN HILLS LAYAN PHUKETParadise place, which harmoniously combines nature, style, fu…
$100,000
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
A new project of apartments in Ravai This project is located between the most beautiful …
$256,212
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 million baht! LOCATI…
$80,224
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The project of apartments is built in one of the most popular locations of the island, where…
$133,799
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/7
Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer - it's portfolio includes not only re…
$296,691
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 7
$168,168
Condo 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$195,590
Condo 1 bedroom in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$91,374
Condo 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$224,966
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/7
A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 million baht! LOCATI…
$159,685
