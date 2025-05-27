Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/8
Studio apartment in a luxury investment complex. Apartments of this type will be located on …
$151,941
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
Spacious studio apartment 33.68 sq.m. with a large bathroom, living room, kitchen and dining…
$206,174
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy apartment near Rawai Beach! The house is completed! Ready to move in! Fully furnished!O…
$119,708
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Your Tranquil Haven in Nai Harn Welcome to your ideal retreat, a luxurious 1-bedroom oasi…
$112,651
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 530 m²
Floor 8/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investors as we…
$116,503
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The Sunny Moon project will be in…
$246,550
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 7/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: An ideal choice for those looking for a com…
$110,099
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for luxury housing …
$123,866
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in Paradise Living at Karon Heights Welcome to your gateway to unparalleled comfo…
$148,300
1 room studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/8
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$113,272
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investors as we…
$124,396
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
To the sea 100 mAbout the complex:A magnificent combination of modern architecture and natur…
$129,528
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Condo Living in the Heart of Phuket Town Discover the perfect blend of comfort…
$128,499
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The VIP Karon project is perfect for p…
$113,602
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/8
New studio apartment, 28,4 sqm,  in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket …
$90,127
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious Apartment with Scenic Views and a Cozy Balcony • Floor: 4 • Ownership: Freehold…
$85,322
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
To the sea 100 mAbout the complex:A magnificent combination of modern architecture and natur…
$136,004
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/8
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Ideal for: The perfect choice for those seeking a blend…
$111,939
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/8
To the sea 500 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The luxury complex is locat…
$132,473
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for luxurious li…
$142,219
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: An ideal choice for those looking for a com…
$90,670
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 8/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: The project is ideal for investors, as well…
$121,057
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
A new project of apartments in Ravai This project is located between the most beautiful …
$125,117
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for families, rentals, investors and l…
$170,742
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/7
Investment property! The house is completed, ready for occupancy!Apartments in the Japanese …
$97,594
1 room studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/7
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The project is ideal for those seeki…
$98,926
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✨ Unique opportunity! Luxurious 32 sq.m. studio in the prestigious Utopia Dream Max complex …
$92,106
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/8
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Ideal for: The perfect choice for those seeking a blend…
$103,329
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: This project is ideal for discerning buyers …
$123,677
