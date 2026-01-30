Show property on map Show properties list
Condos in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

56 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
This is a rare opportunity to own the only 2-bedroom unit in the entire The View project tha…
$608,205
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Ultra low-density community with only 60 exclusive units. Privacy in paradise.Generously siz…
$189,302
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the …
$129,029
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
The apartments are within walking distance to the magnificent Kata Beach, highly developed t…
$131,375
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Project Summary: Dominion RawaiDominion Rawai is a modern condominium project set at the sou…
$241,550
Condo 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Project Summary: Dominion RawaiDominion Rawai is a modern condominium project set at the sou…
$266,938
Condo 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom corner unit at Bel Air Panwa offers unobstr…
$277,591
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The Balance by the Beach is a luxury condominium project located on Kata Road in Karon, Phuk…
$253,190
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
The Balance by the Beach is a luxury condominium project located on Kata Road in Karon, Phuk…
$307,757
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Ultra low-density community with only 60 exclusive units. Privacy in paradise.Generously siz…
$189,302
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The Title Adora is the latest condominium development from renowned developer Rhom Bho Prope…
$130,998
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Ever Prime Residences is a modern, upscale condominium development located in the heart of K…
$201,448
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand,…
$147,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The Balance by the Beach is a luxury condominium project located on Kata Road in Karon, Phuk…
$253,190
Condo in Rawai, Thailand
Condo
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Project Summary: Dominion RawaiDominion Rawai is a modern condominium project set at the sou…
$160,643
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, it perfectly combines the comfor…
$91,493
Condo in Rawai, Thailand
Condo
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Project Summary: Dominion RawaiDominion Rawai is a modern condominium project set at the sou…
$160,643
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The Balance by the Beach is a luxury condominium project located on Kata Road in Karon, Phuk…
$253,190
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
The Balance by the Beach is a luxury condominium project located on Kata Road in Karon, Phuk…
$307,757
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Project Summary: Dominion RawaiDominion Rawai is a modern condominium project set at the sou…
$241,550
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Next Point Condominium is a modern, next-generation investment project located in the pictur…
$164,549
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
The Balance by the Beach is a luxury condominium project located on Kata Road in Karon, Phuk…
$307,757
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The new complex, located on Rawai Beach, offers apartments with spacious terraces, ideally c…
$141,697
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Ultra low-density community with only 60 exclusive units. Privacy in paradise.Generously siz…
$285,835
Condo 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Project Summary: Dominion RawaiDominion Rawai is a modern condominium project set at the sou…
$266,938
Condo 1 bedroom in Chalong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium l…
$78,942
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The Balance by the Beach is a luxury condominium project located on Kata Road in Karon, Phuk…
$162,985
Condo in Rawai, Thailand
Condo
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Project Summary: Dominion RawaiDominion Rawai is a modern condominium project set at the sou…
$160,643
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Project Summary: Dominion RawaiDominion Rawai is a modern condominium project set at the sou…
$241,550
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Ultra low-density community with only 60 exclusive units. Privacy in paradise.Generously siz…
$189,302
