About the complex

Utopia Central Hotel is located just 3 km from Central Festival, one of Phuket's largest shopping malls. It is also in close proximity to other major shops and stores such as Tesco Lotus, Big C Supercenter and Siam Makro.  ;Siriroj International Hospital is a 5-minute walk away and is located on one of Phuket's main business arteries, with many world-class brands shopping. Phuket's famous Central Festival Shopping Centre, Index Living Shopping Centre, BMW, Hyundai, IKEA and many more are represented in the area, making shopping elsewhere, from home decor and appliances to cars, unnecessary.

The area around Utopia Central is rich in natural beauty, parks, country clubs and golf courses. Three of Phuket's best golf courses are located here – Loch Palm and Red Mountain Golf Clubs, and the Phuket Country Club. Near the 18th hole of the country club is the Bang Wad Dam, a lake and the largest source of fresh water in Phuket. Also nearby is the Phuket Water Park, and further — Jungle Bungy Jump cable car and flying Hanuman in the jungle for outdoor enthusiasts.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
UTOPIA CENTRAL
Other complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Bangkok, Thailand
from
€210,692
Completion date: 2023
Rhythm Charoenkrung Pavillion — is a project of a 44-story high-rise condominium and apartment, consisting of 421 residential units, and made in ergonomic design. The complex is located at 1911 Charoen Krung Rd, Khwaeng Wat Phraya Krai, Khet Bang Kho Laem, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand. Just 10 minutes to the central business district of Sathorn, near the expressway! Which will save your time and keep abreast of all events. There are also indoor and open public areas located on the 42nd, 43rd and 44th floors of the skyscraper, such as a recreation area with stunning views of the Chao Praia River, playground and 47-meter endless pool. All three pavilions are connected by a large green zone. External infrastructure is within walking distance of the complex. EASY: - Shared Pool - Jacuzzi - Closed children's area - Sauna - Kovorking / Conference Room - Library / Reading Room - Shared garden - Fitness - elevator - General gym - 100% of parking spaces - Reception / lobby - 24 hour security system - Video surveillance 24/7 - Key - access card We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!  
Residential complex Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€215,016
Agency: TRANIO
The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities. In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction. The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, and duplexes. Features of the flats Interior space Studios: kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and balcony. One-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony. Two-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen and foyer, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, 2 balconies in each bedroom. Primary bedroom has ensuite dressing area and ensuite bathroom. Three-bedroom apartments: hall, pantry, living room, kitchen and foyer, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, 3 balconies in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and bathrooms. Duplexes: front terrace, living room, kitchen, WC, storage room and stairs, rear terrace, garden in front of the pool, 2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, and lounge. Each unit is equipped with furniture and appliances, automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning system and smart home technology. Facilities and equipment in the house Other facilities: storage space for luggage and suitcases, baby cots and high chairs on request, store with basic necessities, pharmacy, tour booking, restaurant and bar, shuttle bus to the beach, ramps for prams and disabled people, kids club, walking paths, yoga area, and sports ground. Advantages Eco-friendliness. Thailand's first EDGE-certified green project. For owners and guests it means savings of up to 40% on electricity and water consumption. Guaranteed income program. You can join the guaranteed income program, which allows you to receive passive income in the amount of 5% per annum on the value of the acquired property for 3 years. Options for investment programs: Option A: The guaranteed income program involves paying 50% of the cost of the apartment and receiving installments during the entire construction period for the second half of the cost. The payment of income starts one year after 100% payment of the cost of the apartments. Rental income - 5% Number of years - 3 1st payment: 50% 2nd payment: 20% 3rd payment: 20% 4th payment: 10% Option B: Special conditions for Thai citizens with 5% income for 3 years. The second part is divided into 12 monthly payments for a total of 20% minus the reservation fee. Rental income - 5% Number of years - 3 1st payment: 5% 12 monthly payments: 20% - the sum of all payments minus the reservation fee Last payment: 75% Rental Pool Program You can join the Rental Pool rental income program, which allows you to receive 60% of rental income. Installment program options: Option A: 1st payment: 100% Option B: 1st payment: 50% 2nd payment: 20% 3rd payment: 20% 4th payment: 10% Estimated payment terms: Reservation payment: THB 100,000 within 3 working days from the date of signing the reservation 1st payment: within 30 days after the reservation (minus the reservation amount) 2nd payment: upon completion of the glazing of building A (March 2023) 3rd payment: upon completion of the facade works of building A (May 2023) 4th payment: upon completion of landscaping (July 2023) Location and nearby infrastructure 700 metres to Bang Tao Beach 2 km to the lagoon, the island's most exclusive recreational area 10 minutes by car to tennis courts, golf courses and spa services 15 minutes by car from Tesco Lotus and Macro supermarkets 20 minutes by car to the airport.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€122,799
Agency: TRANIO
Apartment complex overlooking the pools and tropical garden. Located in the heart of Phuket, just 850 metres from Catch Beach Club. The exclusive complex is characterised by the elegance of design and the tranquility of nature. Each apartment has 1-2 bedrooms, living/dining room, separate kitchen, 1-2 bathrooms, and balcony. Payment plan: Booking - 200 thousand baht After contract signing - 35% During construction - 55% After completion - 10% Location and nearby infrastructure Bang Tao is one of the most sought-after holiday areas in Phuket. The main tourist street, Boat Avenue, is a short drive away. The Bang Tao area is one of the most famous and active in Phuket. And it is not only the beauty of the beach of the same name, but also the fact that it is there that new hotels and residential complexes are being built, where at the initial stage of sales you can get attractive offers from developers. Plus, new housing is a modern level of comfort, which is important both for life and for recreation. Not far from the complex there are schools (Phuket International Academy, British International School, HeadStart), shopping centres (Tasco Lotus Cherng Talay, Boat Avenue Villa Market, Porto de Phuket, Laguna Phuket Avenue), Thalang Hospital and Bangkok Hospital, as well as the beaches of Bang Tao, Surin, and Kamala.
