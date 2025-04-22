  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kamala
  4. Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Kamala, Thailand
from
$268,740
14/04/2025
$267,080
13/04/2025
$267,237
12/04/2025
$265,873
11/04/2025
$268,554
10/04/2025
$264,395
09/04/2025
$267,861
08/04/2025
$267,227
07/04/2025
$269,414
06/04/2025
$269,438
05/04/2025
$268,671
04/04/2025
$270,445
03/04/2025
$275,279
02/04/2025
$275,788
01/04/2025
$276,396
31/03/2025
$276,590
30/03/2025
$276,513
29/03/2025
$277,637
28/03/2025
$277,830
27/03/2025
$277,919
26/03/2025
$276,763
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25291
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440420
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu
  • Village
    Kamala

About the complex

A new line of investment apartments in a prestigious complex in the Kamala area.

The project is a modern complex with swimming pools, restaurants, and a SPA. The complex has 222 units with different layouts (1, 2, and 3 bedrooms + duplexes). All apartments have high-quality finishing materials and spacious living areas. Attention to detail and environmentally friendly construction make them an ideal choice for living and investment.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Advantages

For the last remaining units development company offers generous incentives for investors — 70/30 management program.

Situated in a prestigious location on Kamala Beach, close to all infrastructure.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a prestigious location on Kamala Beach, which provides convenience and access to all the infrastructure of the area with restaurants, cafes, shops and entertainment.

  • Kamala Beach — 2 km
  • Surin Beach — 5 km
  • Patong Beach — 9 km
  • Bangla Walking Street — 10 km

Location on the map

Kamala, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Investment eco condominium with guaranteed yield of 5%, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$152,644
Residential complex The Ozone Grand Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,04M
Residential complex MODIZ VOYAGE SRINAKARIN
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$76,312
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
$333,834
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,64M
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$268,740
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$167,816
The residence features roof-top lounge area, infinity pool and jacuzzi, picturesque views of the golf course, the lakes and the ocean, a barbecue area, a yoga area, a lawn. It is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$108,673
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment. In addition, the project provides for 82 apartments on 7 floors with a usable area of 30 to 81 square meters. meters. It is completely furnished with quality imported furniture for your family! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence of comfort class with a swimming pool, a kids' club and a co-working lounge, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence of comfort class with a swimming pool, a kids' club and a co-working lounge, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$68,946
A new comfort-class residence in the Talang area. The club-style complex is suitable for those who want to combine active recreation, work and family time. For those who work remotely, a modern coworking space with all the necessary amenities for productive work will be created on the territ…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications