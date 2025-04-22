Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand

A new line of investment apartments in a prestigious complex in the Kamala area.

The project is a modern complex with swimming pools, restaurants, and a SPA. The complex has 222 units with different layouts (1, 2, and 3 bedrooms + duplexes). All apartments have high-quality finishing materials and spacious living areas. Attention to detail and environmentally friendly construction make them an ideal choice for living and investment.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Advantages

For the last remaining units development company offers generous incentives for investors — 70/30 management program.

Situated in a prestigious location on Kamala Beach, close to all infrastructure.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a prestigious location on Kamala Beach, which provides convenience and access to all the infrastructure of the area with restaurants, cafes, shops and entertainment.