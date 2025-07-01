  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kamala
  4. Residential complex The Element by Anocha

Residential complex The Element by Anocha

Kamala, Thailand
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
29
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27006
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu
  • Village
    Kamala

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Escape to peaceful elegance: Beach, Mountains, Community.

Location on the map

Kamala, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New gated complex of townhouses with two swimming pools near Choeng Mon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
from
$291,444
Residential complex Kata View
Karon, Thailand
from
$162,744
Residential complex Complex of stylish villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$562,411
Apartment building Proud Residence
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$137,000
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$63,100
You are viewing
Residential complex The Element by Anocha
Kamala, Thailand
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ASHTON RESIDENCE 41
Residential complex ASHTON RESIDENCE 41
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$483,502
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to purchase a two-level duplex in a luxury condominium! Income from 5%! The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees high demand for rentals! Ashton Residence 41 is a new low-rise luxury condominium located in Phrom Pong, offering elegant design, great …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,87M
A new premium villa complex in the Pasak area, consisting of 37 modern tropical villas. The project features two- and three-storey houses with 3 and 5 bedrooms. Each villa combines modern architecture with natural light and elegant decor, high ceilings and spacious terraces. The project crea…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$142,795
A luxury high-rise condominium located in the centre of Jomtien beach. It gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development. Enjoy commanding sea views fr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications