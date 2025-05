The modern residential complex consists of 3 blocks in the middle of which there is a swimming pool and a green area. In addition, the complex has a fitness room, co-working area, lobby, laundry, roof garden, parking. All apartments have balconies and are fully furnished. Freehold property.

Cotto plumbing

kitchen appliances Hafele

Daikin air conditioner

Colt smart lock

minibus that takes you to Central Phuket in 8 minutes

top class service

possibility of combining apartments

investment program for 10 years, guaranteed income return 7% for the first 2 years. Years 3-10: depends on the rental performance, management fee 8,5% only.

1 km - Kathu school

2.3 km - nearest golf club

3.1 km - Lotus shopping center

3.7 km - Big C shopping center

4.1 km - Bangkok Hospital

8 km - Patong Beach

8.5 km - Phuket old town

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure