  2. Spain
  3. Valencia
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Property in Valencia, Spain

сommercial property
48
hotels
11
11 properties total found
Investment 1 000 m² in Ayora, Spain
Investment 1 000 m²
Ayora, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
Area: 150 ha (m) Private house: 400 m2 (WKLV themselves detached house for invited) Bedroom…
$889,852
Investment 3 000 m² in Utiel, Spain
Investment 3 000 m²
Utiel, Spain
Area 3 000 m²
La empresa consta de 1 instalación fotovoltaica fija de 35 kW. La instalación está ubicada e…
$249,959
Investment in Manises, Spain
Investment
Manises, Spain
Geriatric centre is located just 15 minutes from the capital and 20 min from the internation…
$1,40M
Investment in Alberic, Spain
Investment
Alberic, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Petrol station for sale. It´s situated in a town of Valencia. Annual sales are 3,300,000 lit…
$1,10M
Investment 1 400 m² in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Investment 1 400 m²
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bathrooms count 58
Area 1 400 m²
Residence sells for students to only 300m of the universities, 58 rooms of which 3 are for m…
$749,876
Investment 16 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Investment 16 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 16 000 m²
Geriatric centre in the Alicante province. It´s currently empty and did not get to premiere.…
$12,00M
CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES in el Castellar lOliveral, Spain
CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES
el Castellar lOliveral, Spain
Area 1 358 m²
UNIQUE INVESTMENT IN SPAIN: CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES Price: €2,300,000 + …
$2,68M
Investment 641 m² in lEliana, Spain
Investment 641 m²
lEliana, Spain
Bedrooms 21
Area 641 m²
Club for men for sale in Alterne near Valencia capital
$499,917
Investment 3 545 m² in Cullera, Spain
Investment 3 545 m²
Cullera, Spain
Area 3 545 m²
Nursing home for sale in Cullera, with a maximum capacity of 477 people and an area 3545,35m…
$8,20M
Investment 1 840 m² in Alicante, Spain
Investment 1 840 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 840 m²
They sell to themselves lot of 20 housings in the center of Alicante, more 20 garages all th…
$1,75M
Investment in Lliria, Spain
Investment
Lliria, Spain
Petrol station for sale. It´s situted near Valencia. Annual sales are 1,850,000 liters. Ther…
$1,10M
