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Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora

Torremolinos, Spain
from
$885,660
;
12
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ID: 39084
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1252157580
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Torremolinos
  • Address
    Casa de la Cizana, Avenida Mar de Alboran

About the complex

Exclusive development of innovative architectural design facing the Alboran Sea. The development is located in a quiet area of Torremolinos with a contemporary architectural design created to enjoy the privacy and elegance of its gardens and lush vegetation. The residential is arranged in four majestic buildings that turn towards the sea embracing the greatest angle of view of the horizon, so that all homes enjoy panoramic views of the sea and an unobstructed perspective of the spectacular common areas. The development has a private urbanization with large green areas, as well as a wellness area with swimming pools and a healthy circuit where you can enjoy relaxation regardless of the time of year. Exclusive facilities designed so that luxury and wellness become your dream lifestyle.

Location on the map

Torremolinos, Spain
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Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$885,660
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