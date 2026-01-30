Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora

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Exclusive development of innovative architectural design facing the Alboran Sea.
The development is located in a quiet area of Torremolinos with a contemporary architectural design created to enjoy the privacy and elegance of its gardens and lush vegetation.
The residential is arranged in four majestic buildings that turn towards the sea embracing the greatest angle of view of the horizon, so that all homes enjoy panoramic views of the sea and an unobstructed perspective of the spectacular common areas.
The development has a private urbanization with large green areas, as well as a wellness area with swimming pools and a healthy circuit where you can enjoy relaxation regardless of the time of year.
Exclusive facilities designed so that luxury and wellness become your dream lifestyle.
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Torremolinos, Spain
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