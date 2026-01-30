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Residential quarter One Oak

Torremolinos, Spain
from
$640,497
;
14
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ID: 39130
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 218895468
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Torremolinos
  • Address
    Calle Bartolome Florido Luque

About the complex

New project with a choice of 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, you can opt for one of the high-rise homes, a penthouse or a ground floor. Whichever you decide upon, all of them feature large outdoor spaces so you can relax and make every moment special with your family and friends. This development is distinguished by their careful layout, designed to enhance the social use of the main rooms and preserve the privacy of the more private ones. Therefore, the living rooms offer an integrated kitchen and ample access to the terraces, which creates a large area for living that minimizes the boundaries between exterior and interior. The apartments are completely in line with today's style with an open-plan living room and design kitchen. Optimal insulation in terms of both temperature and sound, an aerothermal system for hot water and of course a private garage space and storage room. If you were looking for a piece of Mediterranean sky, the penthouses of this development have a spectacular panoramic terrace, so you can see the sun from the moment it rises over the horizon until it disappears behind the mountains. And, at night, let yourself be swayed by the breeze and gaze at the reflection of the moon on the sea, thanks to spectacular views over the Bay of Malaga.

Location on the map

Torremolinos, Spain
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Residential quarter One Oak
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$640,497
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