Villas for sale in Selva, Spain

11 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with park in la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with park
la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 9 640 m²
17th century farmhouse, restored on several occasions. With a plot of 9640 m2 fully fenced w…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
€4,50M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 37 000 m²
Fantastic farmhouse renovated in 2005 with an imposing 37,000m2 of land and a 330m2 construc…
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Beautiful villa with sea and pine views! Located in an elevated position in Lloret de Mar (1…
€580,000
Villa 2 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Unusually cozy villa with a beautiful view of the sea and pine trees. The villa is made in a…
€600,000
Villa Villa in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa Villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 300 m²
Stylish luxury villa in Spain, on the Costa Brava, Calonge. Year of construction 2017. 5 …
€545,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Sils, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Sils, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
For sale are offered 2 flat plots of regular shape in the best golf resort in Spain - PGA Ca…
€520,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 638 m²
The exceptional villa is located in a unique natural location in Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava,…
€18,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 490 m²
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
€3,80M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with private pool in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with private pool
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 565 m²
A magnificent country house with vast territory is located near the city of Blanes, Spain. D…
€995,000

Properties features in Selva, Spain

