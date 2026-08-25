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Villas for sale in la Selva, Spain

;
Lloret de Mar
37
Blanes
33
Tossa de Mar
13
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87 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Houses starting construction at a special price only at the initial stage you can take advan…
$1,01M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 932 m²
Renovated villa with sea views in one of the most exclusive areas of the Costa Brava, just 3…
$2,14M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
Exclusive villa with additional plot, tourist license and panoramic sea views in Cala San Fr…
$1,69M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
A detached house with two fully independent apartments in Mas Bael is a great option for bot…
$486 128
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
$580 850
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Family house in Lloret Residencial with a large plot of land and private swimming pool.Disco…
$487 914
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 681 m²
Luxury and exclusive Art Nouveau property with fantastic sea views, located in the prestigio…
$2,80M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Elegant detached house in the exclusive area of Cala San Francesque in Blanes, one of the mo…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Villa with sea view and tourist license, 400 m from Cala Bona - Cala Sant Francesque, Blanes…
$990 863
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
100% privacy!!! Beautiful villa in the urbanization of Tossa de Mar with a large area. Dista…
$2,94M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 507 m²
Discover this magnificent residence located in the prestigious Cala Sant Francesque district…
$2,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
House with a Tourist License in classical style, located in an exclusive private residential…
$1,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Beautiful one-storey house with sea views in the urbanization of Cala Caneias in Lloret de M…
$1,04M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 397 m²
House with sea views, versatile spaces and energy efficiency in Lloret de MarRas located in …
$798 056
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
The house with stunning views of the sea and mountains, located in one of the best areas of …
$1,10M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Luxurious and new house in a classic style in the luxury urbanization of La Mongoda in Llore…
$2,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
$904 998
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
A unique opportunity on the Costa Brava.A charming house for sale in Cala Cañelles, Lloret d…
$990 863
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
$2,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
House for sale in the urbanization of Blanes.Located in a very quiet area of Blanes, in a re…
$564 884
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 417 m²
Manor and outbuildings on a plot of 4,207 m2. Charming Finca for sale, consisting of the fol…
$1,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious and bright two-family house in MontferrandOn the ground floor: living room, bathroo…
$564 884
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 507 m²
Discover this magnificent residence located in the prestigious Cala Sant Francesque district…
$2,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 397 m²
Exclusive house with tourist license in Cala San Francesque – Blanes.In one of the most desi…
$1,63M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
House with TOURIST LICENSE, completely renovated in the Roca Grossa urbanization of Lloret o…
$975 587
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
We offer a charming house with sea views, located in the La Montgoda urbanization of Lloret …
$739 023
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 654 m²
In the heart of the prestigious urbanization of Cala Sant Francesque, a short walk from the …
$1,70M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
House with magnificent sea views in the town of Tossada Mar. The house is located in a privi…
$1,83M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 561 m²
Exclusive luxury villa with sea views in Lloret de Mar.This designer villa, located in the b…
$5,23M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Special offer. 42 building plots in the town of Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. The presen…
$639 051
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Properties features in la Selva, Spain

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with Terrace
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